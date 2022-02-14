news, latest-news, Kathryn Mitchell, Kathryn, Mitchell, Kathryn Mitchell 2022, Uwe Hohn, Kathryn Mitchell Uwe Hohn

Kathryn Mitchell has no intentions of retiring just yet as she prepares to defend her Commonwealth Games javelin gold medal. The newly-crowned Ballarat Sportsperson of the Year is in the early stages of training for a massive calendar year that includes the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and the World Athletics Championships only two weeks before. Mitchell, 39, has set base in Ballarat over the summer with partner and coach Uwe Hohn after a gruelling 2021 which saw her finish sixth in the Tokyo Olympics final. "I've just started getting back into some consistent training, which is going pretty well," the Eureka Athletic Club member said. "I took some extra time off so I'm a few months behind in terms of normal preparation. But so far it's been good. I haven't done much throwing yet but that will start to build up. "I'm not too sure how much of the domestic season I'll do. This is a big year, internationally. I'll see if I can come back into some good shape to contest there." Hohn revealed Mitchell had to overcome a health setback before resuming training. "She did have some health issues so the next phase will be to work on a set level and head in the right direction," he said. Mitchell won gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast with a throw of 68.92 metres, setting a new Games record. Injuries and pandemic complications plagued the Ballarat High School graduate for the next four years. The Tokyo Olympics was the first time Mitchell had seen Hohn - the owner of longest men's javelin throw ever at 104.80 m - in 20 months. Hohn's tenure as India's javelin coach ended after the Olympics, where protege Neeraj Chopra won gold in the men's event. The pair have since returned to Ballarat, where they will be supporting the next generation of athletes. "I'm at the point of my career where (I know) there are not too many years left," Mitchell said. "I think it's exciting to do anything the can promote the sport and support the next group of boys and girls. "We're very strong, especially women's javelin in Australia so I think that's pretty cool to be part of that and hopefully some of the athletes (at the clinic) here can keep the event going strong." Mitchell and Hohn held clinics for invited Ballarat athletes of all ages at Llanberris Athletics Reserve on Sunday. Hohn's credentials are a massive coup for the Ballarat Regional Athletics Centre. The former East German representative won the World Cup and European Championships as an athlete before taking up coaching in 1999. "We'll continue this connection and as we saw today there are some talented kids," Hohn said. "I think we can develop some results." If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

