news, latest-news,

MIDLANDS remains on top, but the challengers are coming thick and fast after play in Tuesday premier bowls. In one of the great turnarounds, Victoria, who last week lost to the previously winless Clunes recaptured its best form to thump runaway leaders Midlands. Led brilliantly by John Quick, who won 32-13 over Paul Carlyle, and Noel Verlinden who scored a 26-14 win over Paul Kennedy, Victoria made its way back into the top four. The match-of-the-day proved plain sailing for City Oval which picked up a 20-shot clean sweep over Central Wendouree. Incredibly, failing to pick up points meant Central Wendouree dropped out of the top four. Sebastopol might have ended Buninyong's finals hopes when it won 14 of the 16 points on offer in the overall seven-shot win. Buninyong's loss puts it now 19 points outside the top four. Clunes continued its late season form, pushing BMS all the way, eventually going down by just four shots. Mark Vorbach led his team to a huge 28-9 win over Jeff Ryan, but BMS were able to steady thanks to solid 21-13 wins to Michael Hampson and Robert Dickinson who won 28-13. Webbcona proved too good for Creswick in the other game. Michelle Tait, Julia Holton, Linda Johannsen, Michael Hampson 21 def Valerie Jackson, Terry Kinnersly, Eileen Spong, Alan Carnegie 13, Bethel Ryan, Geoff Allan, Lynette Bryce, Robert Dickinson 28 def Susan Boland, William Hudson, Jenny Cameron, Lindsay Tucker 13, Ivan Annear, Dianne Hampson, Judith Lindsay, Jeff Ryan 9 def by Elizabeth Shields, Leanne Dixon, Peter Brough, Mark Vorbach 28 Christian Boyd, Steve Pope, Lois Hetherington, Gerry Flapper 9 def by Barry Garnham, Helen Williams, Tom Clarke, Leah McArthur 27, Sigrid Glasspool, Bernie O'Malley, Rebecca Cooper, Alan Annear 22 def Margaret Alpen, Murray Alpen, Roberts Edwards, Jennifer Shepherd 19, Jai Chamberlain, Liz Hocking, Judith Caddy, William Hetherington 9 def by Coral Crawford, Gary Johnson, Harold Worsley, Sarah Braybrook 36 Nora Walters, Joan Dunn, John Copeman, Ian Hedger 23 def Helen Slater, Joan Worth, Terry McDonald, Brian Wilcock 20, Annete Hovey, Patricia Cole, Keith Andrews, John Hofstra 15 def by Patti McGregor, Barbara Voigt, Norman Hand, Wayne Morgan 16, Lorraine Lawrence, Shayne Bottrell, Caraol Gallop, Joe Hayes 19 def Leonie Donnelly, Stephen Falconer, Yvonne Clark, Keith Chapman 14 Alexe Hamilton, Robert Chapman, Deb Gorin, Alan Dennis 16 def by Judith Winnell, Eric Kosloff, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 21, Donna Leeson, Peter Hawkins, Helene Stenning, Noel Verlinden 26 def Maureen Goldsmith, Gregory Plier, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 14, Jill Hopper, Brenda Hughes, Robert Haddrick, John Quick 32 def Judy Wilson, Janet Vincent, Geoffrey Jenkins, Paul Carlyle 13 Barry Paton, Sandra Grano, Leigh McKenzie, Ian Robinson 27 def Edward Lee, Margaret O'Meara, Marilyn Blake, Anthony Gutteridge 20, Janine Roberts, Sally McCracken, Peter Cameron, Wayne Roberts 17 def Meryl Holloway, John Stevens, Margaret Wilkins, Ian Long 13, Elizabeth Kierce, Cheryl Magrath, Peter Orr, Chris Smith 21 def Sandra Middleton, Leonard Vincent, Barry Adams, Heather Hopkinson 12 MIDLANDS +170 shots, 180 points, CITY OVAL +106, 168, WEBBCONA +70, 150, VICTORIA +96, 142, Central Wendouree +22, 137, BMS -9, 132, Buninyong -43, 123, Creswick -65, 102, Sebastopol -143, 80, Clunes -204, 66

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/22356677-57e0-45a5-b54c-72b4a11cb768.jpg/r0_754_3202_2563_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg