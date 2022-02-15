news, latest-news,

A SENSE of normality is starting to return to Ballarat sport and young footballers and netballers now have a set date in which they can plan to return to the field. The Ballarat Football Netball League has released its junior fixtures for 2022, with the season to commence on April 10 and conclude with grand finals at Mars Stadium on September 11 at the conclusion of a four-week finals series. BFNL football manager Scott Carey said the league was pushing forward with its plans for season, with hopes for a clear season after two years of disruptions. "The League is hopeful to see a full uninterrupted season of football and netball across the region," he said. "lt will showcase a 16-round season, commencing Sunday April 10 with the grand final for all junior football and netball to again be played at Ballarat's premier venue, Mars Stadium." The fixtures released include the BFNL standard junior fixture including all netball grades, under 11 senior, under 13 senior and reserve and Under 15 Reserve football. Opening round matches include Bacchus Marsh up against North Ballarat, Storm hosting Ballarat Swans, Sebastopol meets Darley, Mount Clear up against East Point and Lake Wendouree plays Redan. It also includes the BFNL under 15 senior and under 17 fixtures both senior and reserves. Opening round clashes in these competitions include Bacchus Marsh against North Ballarat, Sebastopol versus Darley, Mount Clear up against East Point and Lake Wendouree meets Redan. Ballarat Swans have a first week bye. "Following this initial release, a modified fixture for the under 11 reserves will be provided to clubs with the introduction of Woady Yaloak into this grade of football," Carey said. "The popular Western Bulldogs under 9 competitions will again be a feature of the 2022 season and a fixture for this competition will be released in the coming weeks." Carey said all junior matches had been scheduled for Sunday, but dual gate games have not as yet been scheduled. "The League still supports the dual gate concept and will manage potential opportunities with clubs on a case-by-case basis, alongside the City of Ballarat," he said. Competition breaks will be held over the Easter long weekend, the Queen's Brithday long weekend in June and and middle week of the school holidays in July. It is expected that junior interleague against Bendigo will be played in early June.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/4b9cd9bb-20ae-4e4a-9eb6-1c455ec40a23.JPG/r0_108_4928_2892_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg