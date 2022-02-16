news, latest-news,

The City of Ballarat has confirmed the Lake Wendouree lighting project will be going ahead, with the tender to be awarded to Bendigo-based contractor DeAraugo and Lea Electrical. The 225 5.5m tall light posts will be installed around the lake, improving safety for all users, particularly in winter when anyone trying to walk the dog or run around the lake must do so in darkness for much of the track. There are some lights already around the lake, as well as streetlights away from the Steve Moneghetti track - the state government-funded project, with council contribution, would complete lighting the entire track. The lights would not be on all night, instead only being switched on just before dawn and until just after dusk. no later than 10pm, using sensors. The lights would improve conditions for lake users outside of business hours, allowing runners even with headlights to avoid being blinded by cars, and council has also pointed to the potential of night events being held at the lake. In a media release, council stated tree protection zones, as identified in an arborist report, will be a key consideration, with tree management conditions requiring the underground boring of electrical conduits specified in the project and contract scope. Council also pointed out that prior to the project receiving funding, it had overwhelming support from the community, according to several rounds of engagement and a community survey - it's noted "over 480 written responses strongly supporting the project were also received". The project was backed by both the Coalition and the Labor Party at the 2018 state election, with the ALP allocating $2.5 million for lights around the lake and parts of Victoria Park and Morrison Street. The project has received a permit from Heritage Victoria. The council media release states in-ground or ground-level lights, as well as bollards, were rejected during the design process "as they did not meet the Australian Standards for public lighting of pathways". City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King said in a statement it was "exciting". "The Lake Lighting project will create a safer environment for the more than 350,000 users of (the) lake particularly after hours and during the winter months," he said. Opponents to the project, who held a rally on Tuesday, stated they wanted the design changed and there were concerns about the environmental effects, with a petition to be delivered to the state upper house. The tender will be awarded at the council meeting next Wednesday night.

