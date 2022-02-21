news, latest-news,

More than two years of the pandemic has pushed cinema operators to the brink, but audiences are starting to come back as the Omicron wave begins to recede - and more blockbusters are released. Coming out at the same time as many got hit with COVID, Disney sequel Spider-Man: No Way Home has so far grossed more than $56 million in Australia, a relief for cinema operators. Globally, the film has become the fourth-highest grossing film of all time, surpassing 2011's Avatar. With more Disney on the way, and a Jurassic Park sequel, not to mention a strong field of Oscar contenders, cinema operators are hoping things will get somewhat back to normal this year. Showbiz Cinemas director Christopher Jones said the Omicron wave hit at an awful time, just as ticket sales were getting close to pre-pandemic levels. "In early to mid January, trading took a little bit of a dive - we were hopeful the worst of that is behind us," he said. "The thing is, most businesses have gone into more and more debt in one way or another - this is about looking forward to the future, paying back that debt and running at a surplus. "The film programming schedule for the coming 12 months looks extraordinarily strong, particularly in the leadup to easter, and beyond, there's some big tentpole films coming up." Like many others, the cinema expanded its offerings with international film festival screenings, and introduced the popular drive-in program at the Ballarat Showgrounds. "I think for us, it was a case of thinking outside the box during those difficult times, and being unique, keeping our brand relevant in the marketplace - by doing things like the drive-in and promoting our streaming video on demand service, bringing in the multicultural groups in things like film festivals, it's always thinking of something new and unique to keep our business at the forefront of people's minds," he said. "We're fully aware (of the growth in Delacombe), we are extraordinarily fortunate that we based ourselves at DTC, and we've seen significant growth in the area, residentially, over the last five years, that will continue for the next five or 10 years, and beyond." Recognising many independent cinemas were hit hard by the pandemic, as were many other entertainment operators, the federal government has committed funding support through its $20 million SCREEN Fund grants to help keep doors open - Showbiz received a $60,000 grant this year, and last year, Ballarat's grand Regent Theatre received an $85,000 grant. "This is a significant amount to help in our recovery," Mr Jones said. "This will assist us with our operating costs, electricity, rental, wages, and just general costs, and will assist us through what we've gone through retrospectively, in the last two years, and also into the future as business starts to pick up again."

