news, latest-news,

Ballarat athletes have cleaned up at the first week of the Victorian Track and Field Championships, taking home six gold medals. The region's great success came in the high jump where Wendouree Athletic Club members Lachlan O'Keefe and Madison Wright took out the men's and women's under-18 events. O'Keefe was utterly dominant, clearing 1.90m with his first jump of the day before working his way up to 2.10m. His rivals were left in his wake, not able to go higher than 1.70m. Wright had a tougher battle, but was able to clear each mark with her first jump. After moving into the lead at 1.63m she had three attempts at 1.70m but was unable to reach a new best. Completing a successful meet, Wright also finished second in the women's under-18 100m. Earlier on the championships' second day, emerging race-walkers Alanna Peart and Fraser Saunder continued an incredible week that had earlier seen them selected in the under-20 national team. Peart triumphed in the women's under-20 5000m walk, nearly two minutes clear of her closest rival, while Saunder took out the men's event by more than three minutes. Scott Peart took home silver in the men's under-17 5000m walk. On the track, Commonwealth Games hopeful Sam Rizzo staked his claim with a win in the men's wheelchair 1500m. Rizzo took victory by 16 seconds in an event he represented Australia in at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast. The 22-year-old also finished second in the men's wheelchair 100m. Rounding out Ballarat's gold medallists was Wendouree Athletic Club's Archie Caldow, who took out men's under-17 1500m final. In other events, Ballarat YCW Harriers' Yual Reath had to settle for silver in the men's open high jump. Wendouree Athletic Club's Caitlin Christie finished third in the women's open high jump, while clubmate Floyd Burmeister came second in the men's under-17 high jump. Mackayla Culvenor, also of Wendouree Athletic Club, claimed silver in the women's under-15 triple jump.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/a4d84f2d-d6e3-463f-b431-428d1ea618ad.jpg/r0_169_4372_2639_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg