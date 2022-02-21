Neighbour 'left for dead' after violent payback attack with steak knife and metal bar

news, latest-news,

A man's decision to lie to a jury and create a fake alibi shows 'a complete and utter lack of remorse' for his brutal attack on a neighbour, a judge has said. Robert Harrison took his payback way out of proportion when he stabbed the man with a steak knife and relentlessly beat him with a metal bar. Judge Rosemary Carlin said Harrison left the victim for dead on the ground with blood all over his face and fled the scene. The 50-year-old was sentenced at the County Court of Victoria on Friday to four years and six months' imprisonment, with a non-parole period of three years and two months. A jury found him guilty of intentionally causing injury and intentionally causing serious injury after a five day trial. Judge Carlin said the jury 'comprehensively rejected' Harrison's alibi and saw his suggestions the victim had self-inflicted his injuries in a vendetta against him as 'nonsense'. The court heard the victim returned home from an afternoon of drinking in June 2018 to find his letterbox damaged and smashed Harrison's brother's car window, believing him to be the perpetrator. Harrison approached the victim 'revved up and wanting to fight' but the victim was keen not to further antagonise him. "There followed some dodging and weaving between you and victim. You pulled out a sharp object resembling steak knife from back pocket and stabbed him above his left eye," Judge Carlin said. The victim returned to his home and collected three $100 notes which he handed to Harrison's brother as compensation for the damage to his car. Harrison remained outraged and charged at the victim, striking him with a king hit and knocking him to the ground on his back. He hit him in the face with a metal bar and delivered three heavy blows to his nose and mouth while his brother yelled at him to stop. "The victim described himself as bobbing in and out of consciousness," Judge Carlin said. "You first struck him without warning then repeatedly struck him while he was lying defenseless on the ground and then effectively left him for dead." A husband and wife were walking back from buying takeaway when they saw the victim lying on the ground with blood all over his face with Harrison and his brother nearby. They called triple zero and Harrison left on foot, before returning and driving away. His brother stayed with the victim waiting for an ambulance to arrive. The victim was taken to hospital with bruising and swelling above his eyes, deep cuts to his top lip, nasal bone and teeth fractures, a wound to the back of the head and one above the eyebrow requiring stitches. The victim lost four teeth in the attack and required extensive dental treatment including bone grafts, rods and implants. The court heard the victim continued to suffer nasal congestion and tightness above his top lip, which will require further surgery. He described feeling helplessness, extreme pain, anxiety, depression and ongoing pain for more than three years due to the injuries. Judge Carlin said Harrison lived in poverty, did not have a home and usually stayed at his mother's single bedroom unit in her living room with his brother who also lives there. The court heard he has not worked for 20 years, had depression and health and drug issues. He was on a community corrections order at the time of the offending, which Judge Carlin said was an aggravating feature. "Some degree of specific deterrence and community protection is relevant in your case," she said.

