Ballarat's newest suburbs could be set in stone if council votes to approve two growth areas and refer them to the Minister for Planning for rezoning. The growth areas are at the northern edge of the city, north of the Western Freeway and taking up parts of Mount Rowan between Burrumbeet Creek and the Midland Highway, and an expansion of the western growth zone, stretching from Bells Road in the south to Cuthberts Road in the north. At Wednesday night's council meeting, councillors will vote on the final step in securing the areas as growth zones by applying to the Minister for Planning to rezone the areas, prepare and exhibit an amendment to the Ballarat Planning Scheme and prepare precinct structure plans. Council started the process in October 2019 when councillors voted on four options for the growth zones, selecting the two zones going before council on Wednesday night. Almost a year later, council approved a motion to include rezoning of the two areas as part of a planning scheme amendment to streamline the process. The council officer reports estimates the city's population to grow to 185,000 by 2040, with the current planning permit data indicating development is split between 70 per cent greenfield and 30 per cent infill while the Ballarat Planning Scheme aspires to a 50-50 split. Explore the northern growth zone here. "The Ballarat Planning Scheme therefore identifies growth investigation areas and infill/brownfield housing aspires to achieve all new housing supply equally split between 50 per cent infill and 50 per cent growth areas in line with the vision for a vibrant and consolidated Ballarat," the report says. "Percentages aside the key issues are to recognise the importance of greenfield development, whilst supporting strong demand for housing within the existing residential zoned areas of Ballarat." The population estimate of 185,000 by 2040 is based on a growth rate of 2.5 per cent per annum, which would amount to 29,044 new homes with an average 2.5 occupants at 1452 new dwellings every year. Council estimates the existing western growth area will house about 18,000 people with about half of it developed at the moment and development increasing from 500 dwellings a year in 2018-19 to an anticipated 1800 dwellings in 2021-22. After taking its plans for the proposed growth areas to the community in November and December 2020, council received 58 submissions with the vast majority in favour of growth in the two areas. Explore the western growth zone here. City of Ballarat CEO Evan King said the identifying the growth boundaries would be one of council's most important decisions of its term. "The City of Ballarat identified the western growth area some time ago. That's obviously gradually filling up with new developments and new houses and new residents in there. This is identifying where Ballarat will grow into the future, which is vitally important," he said. "Estimates at the moment predict that the city will grow to be 185,000 people by 2040-41. We need to put in place the proper planning that will facilitate that growth and ensure that the infrastructure is built to provide the most livable developments that the community demands." READ MORE: Mr King said the motion would, if passed, get the ball rolling on the next stage of the city's development. There are two growth fronts that have been identified. In 2020, council determined some areas to further investigate for potential growth which was the north and then continuing the western growth area," he said. "We're now coming back to council with a lot more clarity around those areas and being really specific around putting a boundary around those growth areas. "What we're seeking from council is approval to then go to the Minister [for Planning] to get those areas rezoned to Urban Growth Zone and then that really starts the development process. Once it's rezoned, then we start to do the work on doing precinct structure plans and that's where you really plan out how those areas look going forward."

