A former emergency department doctor will face court next week to contest allegations he sexually touched a 17-year-old. Obiyo Chigozie Nwigwe, 45, appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday for a special mention of his case to prepare for the contested hearing. The case will be heard over a two-day contested hearing next week. The complainant, the police informant and civilian witnesses will give evidence during the hearing. It is not clear whether Nwigwe himself will give evidence. It is expected the defence will argue even if the complainant's evidence is accepted, it falls short on a legal basis in making out the charges. Police allege the offending happened in Ballarat between February and March 2020. Nwigwe appeared via video link from custody wearing a white shirt and a blue tie. He is currently serving a prison sentence for another matter. Nwigwe, pictured, formerly worked as a doctor in the emergency department at Bendigo hospital. He moved to Ballarat with his family in November 2019. He was married with three young children. Nwigwe was born in Nigeria but had been living in the United Kingdom before moving to Australia. Affected by this story? You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/fa97d56e-06d8-48a7-9c17-f93ac3d884c1.jpg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg