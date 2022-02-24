'Big Steps, Little Feet' publication returning in 2022

news, latest-news,

One of The Courier's most popular publications is coming back in 2022, but you will just have to wait slightly longer than usual. The annual Big Steps, Little Feet publication, which features a photo of every grade prep class in Ballarat, is currently being prepared. It will be published on Wednesday, April 6. Due to some difficulties surrounding COVID in schools, The Courier has pushed back the publication date to the last week of term one. It is hoped this will mean that as many grade preps get their photo in the liftout and online as possible. The photos, which will also be available to digital subscribers to thecourier.com.au will appear online on Tuesday, April 5.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34dXacDR8RguBkyLHxYXLhN/47e48237-b004-4318-9846-c4395cd7970c.jpg/r2_280_5469_3369_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg