Things to do in Ballarat and the surrounding region this autumn | Out & About magazine

Ballarat and its neighbouring communities are eagerly anticipating a hive of activity this season, thanks to a fabulous line-up of festivals and events. From an impressive array of food and cultural celebrations to sport and book-loving bonanzas, here are a handful of ideas to get you started. Ballarat Heritage Festival. Dust off your tweed, oil up your retro bike or take a ride on a steam locomotive at the 2022 Ballarat Heritage Festival. A celebration of the unique stories that go into making up the complex fabric of Ballarat, festival goers can revel in the rich and complex history of the city by experiencing the past in a contemporary way. The festival will be delivered over a 10-day period, from May 20 to 29. Ballarat Begonia Festival. The city will be in full bloom this autumn, as the festival returns to celebrate its 70th year from March 11 to 20. An exciting new program will take place across the town centre and garden precincts, while the city's 150-year-old Botanical Gardens will serve as the event's main location with a spectacular floral display of 700 rare begonias at the Robert Clark Conservatory. ChillOut Festival. A much-loved highlight of the annual ChillOut Festival is the street parade. Held on March 13, Daylesford's main drag (Vincent Street) comes alive at the festival's silver jubilee, featuring all the stars of the community on parade. There'll be an extended street route to provide more vantage points. Clunes Booktown Festival. The bibliophile capital of regional Victoria hosts an autumn celebration of books, words, writers and renowned authors. Running from April 30 - May 1 in various venues around the town, the annual festival is a calendar-marker for book lovers and regional adventurers, with the quaint township offering local food, wine and produce alongside the pleasant series of talks and conversations provided by our country's favourite wordsmiths. The Stawell Gift. From April 16-18, visitors will be treated to three action-packed days of elite athletics, and all the activities and family entertainment The Stawell Gift is renowned for. The carnival kicks off with the famous Calcutta and Call of the Card on Good Friday, then racing starts on Easter Saturday, while off the track Fashions on the Field features a parade of the best dressed ladies and gents. It's Family Day on Sunday, with free entry for kids and an Easter egg hunt. Easter Monday is finals day, a full day of elite running leading into Australia's oldest and richest short distance running race. Play in the Pyrenees. A selection of outdoor music, art exhibitions, dining, picnics, markets, late night trading, and much more. Outdoor activities include live music by the Avoca River and at the Beaufort Golf Club, a farm gate trail, amazing sculpture and arts in the vineyards and an autumn fireside feast by the vines. The annual post-harvest wine celebration, Pyrenees Unearthed Wine + Food Festival, returns to the banks of the Avoca River on April 9. Further information about these events can be found in the autumn edition of The Courier's Out and About magazine, which is out now. Click here to read all the stories online. While information for all events featured in this edition of Out & About were correct at the time of printing, dates and details are subject to change, and readers are strongly encouraged to contact event organisers for the most recent schedule.

