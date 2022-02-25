news, latest-news,

Acclaimed drummer and musical explorer Boubacar Gaye and his band Ausecuma Beats come to Ballarat this weekend, playing at the Eastern Hotel on Saturday night. A master of djembe drumming, Boubacar Gaye formed the band after coming to Melbourne and falling in love with music scene. Now three-and-a-half years later, and following a relentless touring schedule playing gigs including the Melbourne International Jazz and Queenscliff Music festivals, Loch Hart, Strawberry Fields and Boogie, Ausecuma Beats will play their richly diverse style of music and feature their second full-length album Musso. Born in Dakar, Senegal, he came to Melbourne via teaching music in Tokyo. "I fell in love with Melbourne - the music industry is beautiful and the drumming community, they're very welcoming. And I started to feel myself being a Melbourne person... when I went back to Japan, I started to think about and missed Melbourne," he says. His life as a musician began when his school teacher in Dakar recognised his talent, and his family told him if music was his love, then they would support him. "All my family wanted to put me on the musical journey. At home we listened to a lot of Cuban music, salsa - my father liked to play those kinds of music. In Africa, when you are born, the naming ceremony is a celebration, all of the family come to your house to celebrate, they play djembe drums, so I grew up hearing the sound of the drum the whole time. So when I became a drummer, this was not a surprise for my family." Formed in Boubacar's 'man cave', he says, after he contacted other musicians he admired and invited them for a barbecue, the band soon grew, featuring traditional cultural instruments such as the balafon, mixed with guitar and bass. Their album Musso celebrates the love for our teachers, from mothers to everyone who helps us learn and grow, Boubacar Gaye says. Ausecuma Beats play the Eastern Hotel on Saturday night, with Bananagun.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/caleb.cluff/d7ef831e-883a-4bcb-bbef-81ea820f3abf.jpg/r0_211_1200_889_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg