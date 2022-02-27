news, latest-news,

A community is mourning a young eight-year-old boy after he was killed in a "driveway accident" on Saturday afternoon. The Delacombe street that was filled with emergency services well into the night was quiet on Sunday morning, as people who knew the boy started to come to terms with the tragedy. Emergency services were called to Park Street just after 4pm on Saturday to reports a boy had been hit by a car. Paramedics treated the boy and an air ambulance was called and landed nearby, but the young boy tragically died at the scene. An emotional neighbour, who did not wish to be named, told The Courier she had watched the young boy grow up over the last eight years. She described him as "a spirited little man" who was like "all other little boys" and loved playing outside on his scooter. Wiping away tears, she described the incident as "heartbreaking" for the family. She said she, like many other parents, would be holding their children closer today. "You always hug your kids but I think a lot of us will be hugging them harder tonight," she said. People have taken to social media to express their condolences to the grief-stricken family as the news has spread across Ballarat. The boy's mother, Daisyanna Coates, has posted to social media about how much she loved her son, named Noah, and that she doesn't know what she's "going to do without you". The boy's grandfather, Randall Coates, has also posted of his "great pain" at losing his grandson. He said the boy loved revving his motorcycle and going for rides with him. The grandfather also warned people to remember to be vigilant on driveways. "Please always remember to check around your vehicles in driveways when children are anywhere in the area as if the wors[t] happens the pain on the whole family is indescribable," he posted. The driver of the car remained at the scene following the incident. Police are continuing to investigate the incident. Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/e35bd004-5eac-4985-aa7f-757d9916a560.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg