news, latest-news,

An eight year-old boy has died after being hit by a car in Delacombe on Saturday afternoon. Emergency crews were called to Park Street just after 4pm. Police confirmed the boy, from Delacombe, died at the scene. The driver of the car remained at the scene following the incident. Officers are now investigating what happened. Investigators are urging anyone who witnessed the incident to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000. Or submit a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au There has been 46 lives lost on Victoria's roads so far in 2022, compared to 30 this time last year. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/e35bd004-5eac-4985-aa7f-757d9916a560.jpeg/r3_0_1198_675_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg