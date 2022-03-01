news, latest-news,

A teenager who allegedly drove a stolen car into a pond at a Main Road hotel then walked to a nearby petrol station with a gunshot wound has made an application for bail. The 17-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via video link from custody to a Children's Court on Monday. The Golden Point incident that attracted community attention on November 4 with the busy APCO service station cordoned off and a trail of blood between it and Mercure was one of a number of alleged offences. The teenager allegedly stole a car from the victim's garage about 6pm on November 3 and it was found crashed into the Mercure Hotel and Convention Centre pond about 4.30am the next morning. The court heard he had been shot in the arm with a shotgun in an unrelated incident and walked from Mercure to the APCO service station where police were notified about the shooting. Police allegedly found the teenager's blood in the drivers' seat of the car. A police informant said he had an extensive criminal history and was a 'high volume recidivist offender'. The teenager is also facing charges for his alleged involvement in an incident at the BP Service Station on Skipton Street in Redan in the early hours of October 30. He was allegedly a passenger in a car that was driven to the property of associates they had 'ongoing issues' with and the driver rammed one of the victim's cars parked at the property. The court heard the victims drove the damaged car to the Redan service station and the teenager and co-accused also drove there, where the driver allegedly tried to run over the victims. Police allege the teenager was hanging out of the window with a machete and attempted to hit a victim. The car the teenager was allegedly a passenger in rammed into one of the victim's cars, knocking it through a petrol bowser causing extensive damage. Police found the vehicle they believe to be involved in the ramming later burnt out on a Wendouree street. The most serious charges relate to a family violence incident on December 18 when the teenager allegedly entered a woman's home with a knife and a gun and threatened to shoot a man. Police allege the teenager was in possession of ammunition, stolen cards, railway track explosives, a homemade firearm, an imitation firearm and a knife, which they found during a search of his bedroom. He is also allegedly linked to thefts of multiple cars and driving unlicensed. The court heard police are investigating more incidents. The teenager's cousin gave evidence to the court he could live with her while on bail. She said she had spoken to her cousin while he was in custody and he was looking for another chance, with a desire to attend school and work in construction. "He has had a bit of time to think and wants to have someone to believe in him that he can change before he is too far gone," she said. "I know he is almost turning 18 and may have an extensive history but he still young, he can change his mindset, study, work and meet his goals." A defence lawyer said there was issues with the evidence and the teenager would contest some of the charges. The lawyer said it was unlikely for him to be sentenced to any further time in prison even if he did plead guilty. He has been in custody for two-and-a-half months. The lawyer said the gunshot wound had caused him anxiety and physical issues. The magistrate said it was unlikely the teenager would spend a prolonged period in prison if he was sentenced and a family member was available to offer guidance and support on bail. "No service can provide supervision and guidance to a young person more than a family can," they said. The teenager was granted bail.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/b49cead8-a527-4a1d-a688-c0cdc89db586.jpg/r0_19_1134_660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg