Passenger will sue former Ballarat bus driver Jack Aston for Montague Street bridge crash

news, latest-news,

A woman who was injured when the bus she was a passenger in smashed into the Montague Street bridge is suing the Ballarat driver who served time in prison for the crash. United States resident Sharon Raysin has initiated legal proceedings against Jack Aston for his 'negligence' driving the 3.8 metre bus into the three metre clearance bridge on February 22, 2016. The 63-year-old suffered spine, leg, foot and forearm fractures, a shoulder injury, a collapsed lung, eyelid laceration, scalp bleeding and bowel problems requiring surgery in the collision. She said head injuries have resulted in concussion, vertigo, memory and concentration difficulties and she also suffered psychological injuries. The force of the collision with the bridge pushed the top of the bus back to the fifth row of passenger seats. Mr Aston was released from prison in October 2019 after serving more than 300 days when he was re-sentenced in the Court of Appeal. Three justices overturned his convictions and sentence of five years and three months, with a non-parole period of two and a half years that was imposed in the County Court. Mr Aston received nationwide support through the #FreeJack campaign leading up to the appeal. Mrs Raysin was in Melbourne at the time of the collision for an event for work. A document lodged with the Supreme Court reveals she was unable to work following the collision due to her injuries before returning to work on reduced hours on January 4, 2017. She has not worked since a spinal surgery in August 2018 and is no longer able to work. The court document reveals Mrs Raysin was earning approximately $US115,000 per year from April 2018 before she stopped work in August due to surgery. The Transport Accident Commission did not pay compensation and she is unable to claim medical or like-expenses under the Transport Accident Act. The document states full particulars of Mrs Raysin's claim for loss of earnings and loss of earning capacity will be supplied prior to trial. Mr Aston and his family have previously told The Courier he continued to experience anxiety, post-traumatic stress disorder and struggled knowing he caused injury to his passengers. RELATED COVERAGE: Former Gold Bus driver Jack Aston reflects on life since prison A pain in his neck has been a daily reminder of the trauma every day since breaking it in the collision. The writ, which is the document that starts the court process, was filed by Slater and Gordon on February 16 to the Supreme Court. The trial of the civil case will happen in Melbourne before a judge. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/f87c933d-a87f-4e88-a61c-27fcffc1f833.jpg/r0_52_1017_627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg