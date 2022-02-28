School joins tributes following passing of teacher, Waubra player James Petrie

news, latest-news,

Ballarat High School has joined the Ballarat community in mourning teacher and Waubra footballer James Petrie who died over the weekend. Petrie was a PE and VCAL teacher at the school since 2012. The 33-year-old came from a family of teachers in Ballarat and Waubra coach Matt James said his loss would be grievously felt by a wide group of friends and family across the community. A senior premiership winner in 2019 with the Roos, James said Petrie was a valued member of the club for over 10 years and felt devastated by the sudden loss. "He's pretty much one of those staples of the footy club that you just grow to expect to be there," he said. "He's just a really consistent figure amongst our playing group. He was definitely a leader ... both on and off field. "Around the club he was fantastic, he's the guy that's on the sausage sizzle, making coffee, always putting his hand up. "He played reserves, he played in the senior premiership and he coached the under-18's a few years back as well, so he had connections with a lot of people at the footy club." If you are affected by this story, help is available; Lifeline Australia - 13 11 14 Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/152554786/d75971be-4c2b-4301-8879-78dc43efa612.jpg/r0_106_4203_2481_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg