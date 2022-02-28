Waubra mourning the passing of popular club figure

news, latest-news,

Waubra Football Netball Club is mourning the passing of popular club member James Petrie over the weekend. A senior premiership winner in 2019 with the Roos, Waubra coach Matt James said Petrie was a valued member of the club for over 10 years and felt devastated by the sudden loss. "He's pretty much one of those staples of the footy club that you just grow to expect to be there," he said. "He's just a really consistent figure amongst our playing group. He was definitely a leader ... both on and off field. James Petrie was also a teacher, from a family of teachers in Ballarat and Mr James said his loss would be grievously felt by wide group of friends and family across the community. "Around the club he was fantastic, he's the guy that's on the sausage sizzle, making coffee, always putting his hand up. "He played reserves, he played in the senior premiership and he coached the under-18's a few years back as well, so he had connections with a lot of people at the footy club." If you are affected by this story, help is available; Lifeline Australia - 13 11 14 Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/59659ca1-7f43-4f92-ae79-423e1743bafd.jpg/r0_112_4315_2550_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg