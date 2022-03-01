Have you seen missing Sebastopol man Tony?

news, latest-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate missing Sebastopol man Tony. The 55-year-old was last seen leaving a Sebastopol address about midday on Sunday 27 February. He left in his white Holden Torana coupe and has not been seen since. Police have concerns for Tony's welfare due to a medical condition. Investigators have released an image of Tony and his car in the hope someone recognises him and can provide information on his whereabouts. Anyone who sights Tony or has information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Ballarat Police on 5336 6000.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/6830fcaf-7d09-4972-83ed-a171edbce82c.jpg/r0_91_270_244_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg