Teen faces court after alleged weekend high speed pursuit around Delacombe

A teenager has faced court after being arrested for allegedly attempting to ram a police vehicle while speeding dangerously around Delacombe in a stolen car on Sunday. Jay Marsden, 19, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday where he was remanded into custody and did not make an application for bail. A police summary reveals Marsden allegedly stole registration plates about 10am in Sebastopol on Sunday and fixed them to a stolen car which he filled with fuel without paying. Police were patrolling in Delacombe about 12.20pm when they saw the car speeding with the stolen plates. Marsden allegedly failed to stop when police activated their lights and sirens and sped off, overtaking other cars dangerously head on. Police called off the pursuit due to his dangerous driving but saw the car allegedly speeding towards them about 20 minutes later on Greenhalghs Road. The officers activated their lights and sirens and Marsden allegedly sped up, crossed onto the wrong side of the road and drove directly at the officers, causing them to pull over to avoid collision. Marsden was later arrested when police were notified the car had been parked outside a Delacombe property with the registration plates removed. He was found hiding in the roof space of the house under insulation batons, according to the police summary. Marsden is also facing a charge of aggravated burglary related to alleged offending in the early hours of February 24 and 26. Police allege he rummaged through a car and stole a spare key to the car and a garage on February 24 and returned two days later to break into the garage and steal a car from inside. Police allege he stole another car from a garage in January. Marsden's lawyer Shanelle Veit said her client was vulnerable in custody due to his age and raised possible drug withdrawal as a custody management issue. Marsden will return to court in May for a committal mention. He is facing 12 charges. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

