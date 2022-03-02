Innocent drivers put at risk when drug user sped across Ballarat to avoid police

news, latest-news,

A collision with a telephone pole brought an end to a man's driving rampage across Ballarat, narrowly avoiding two collisions with other cars while he evaded police. Joel Baird, 28, continued his attempt to flee from police after the car was damaged, running away from the scene before he was arrested in a foot chase. He pleaded guilty to dangerous driving while pursued by police, burglary, driving while disqualified, car theft, weapon possession and failing to stop at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday. The court heard a victim was at home when he heard a noise in his garage on November 24, 2021 and noticed a model car and car cover were missing. Police later saw Baird driving in Wendouree and he took off when police activated their lights and sirens. He sped more than 100km/h in a 60km/h zone and drove on the wrong side of the road while under pursuit, narrowly avoiding a collision with another car. Police saw him again on Learmonth Street and Ring Road where he crossed onto the wrong side of the road, overtook traffic banked up at a roundabout and sped off. Police saw him cross onto the wrong side of the road on Norman Street at 8.55am, narrowly avoiding a head on collision with a car and drove on the wrong side of the road, causing several drivers to veer away. He drove through the Ring Road reserve grass area before hitting a telephone pole and running away. The items stolen in the burglary were found in the car, as well as a baton. Baird was driving unlicensed and was on a community corrections order at the time. Defence lawyer Roisin Pryor said Baird was dealing with personal struggles and had turned to methamphetamine as a coping mechanism. The court heard he had struggled with drug addiction since age 16 but had worked since leaving school in Year 11. Ms Pryor said it has been a difficult period on remand during the coronavirus pandemic and Baird had significant family support upon his release. Magistrate Ron Saines imposed a sentence of eight months imprisonment for the offending. He said the court had previously given Baird opportunities to take up assistance with drug use, but he had wasted them and returned to offending. "Your pattern of conduct since you have been in Victoria has been consistent, extremely disappointing and dangerous in our community," he said. Mr Saines said Baird put members of the public at risk of being killed or injured. He said the offending happened soon after his release from imprisonment for other offending which included stealing a car and setting it on fire. Baird will face the County Court for breaching his community corrections order. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

