Anita Frawley hopes the opening of a new health and wellbeing centre named in honour of her late husband Danny will be a "new beginning". St Kilda offically opened the Danny Frawley Centre on Tuesday, which will house a range of physical and mental health facilities, including rehabilitation and recovery programs. The Bungaree-bred Frawley, who played 240 games for St Kilda, was a high-profile advocate for mental health before his passing in late-2019. "This is a new beginning for the girls and I. The last two and a half years it's almost like we've just survived. Losing someone so tragically, it has been horrific," Anita Frawley said at the centre's opening. "There are plenty of other families out there who are going through the same thing and we want to be able to let them know that you can survive if you get the right help. "This building - what we're doing - we can get you the help. I do feel that we're going to be scarred for the rest of our life, there's no doubt; you can't lose Danny and not feel the pain. But for the first time, it's kind of like a new beginning. "It not only bears his name, but it does really encompass Danny when you walk in and see that mural. The girls and I took a long time to choose that photo because it shows the pain that he went through and it shows his vulnerability and you see that. I'm hoping that it makes people feel welcome and feel connected when they walk in. I get teary every time I walk in." St Kilda chief executive Matt Finnis said Frawley had pestered him for a long time about opening a facility to support mental health. "(Danny) would have loved (that) by creating the bricks and mortar, we're locked in; this is not a fad; this is not something that is going to be a trend which St Kilda will support for a few years," Finnis said. "This holds our club accountable, instils us into the roots that we will support our people and our community." If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/fded342a-ada3-4e9b-ada4-0b6c766e6ea4.jpg/r219_361_4919_3017_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg