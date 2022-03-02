Key to energy transition

comment,

As the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) made clear in December last year in its draft blueprint for our electricity grid, all of Victoria's remaining coal power stations could close by 2032 - just 10 years from now - as we rapidly scale-up renewable energy. As Victoria continues to accelerate its exit from coal, Western Victoria is in a unique position to tap into its rich wind resources through the scaling-up of transmission lines to unlock 900MW of renewable energy. Expanding power transmission line infrastructure is a crucial part of securing Australia's renewable energy future. The Western Victoria Transmission Network Project is an important piece of the puzzle as we prepare for coal's exit and supply clean, cheap, reliable power to schools, homes and workplaces in our region and beyond. At the end of last year, prominent Australian climate, environmental and conservation organisations put out a joint statement identifying renewable energy transmission lines as essential pieces of infrastructure required to bring more renewable energy into the grid and reduce the pollution causing the climate crisis. The statement acknowledges the impacts transmission lines have on landholders, calling for a greater role for regional communities and First Nations groups in the planning process, as well for farmers being fairly compensated. It's important to be straight with our community about the need for greater transmission line infrastructure - that can protect our regions and our environment, while improving our regions' energy security and lowering power prices as coal power stations close. Now is the time for our community to get together and decide what they expect from governments as we fast-track essential transmission line technology and infrastructure. We need to ensure farming communities are adequately compensated and there are tangible benefits for the entire community. When the AEMO is telling us Victoria will transition away from coal within the decade, it is surely the right time for respectful conversations involving communities, farmers and other industry groups about what that transition will look like and how we can benefit from it. To do this properly, we need local voices to be part of the process. The Western Victorian Transmission Network Project will soon release an Environment Effects Statement, and its critical for anyone with concerns to make a submission with suggestions for how to improve the project and minimise any environment impacts. Rapidly unlocking transmission line infrastructure is an essential part of the energy transition we can get moving on today, but to ensure the community benefits we need to get involved in the official process. The Environment Effects Statement is the best way to do that and we encourage everyone to have their say when it is released in the middle of this year. Tony Goodfellow, RE-Alliance Victoria & Tasmania Coordinator; Greg Foyster, Campaigns Manager at Environment Victoria

