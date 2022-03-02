AFL betting explained

This article is in partnership with Neds.
If you love watching athletes giving their all in a team sport, then you will enjoy watching the Australian Football League (AFL).
AFL betting is extremely popular across the world, with more than 500,000 people betting on the sport each year.
We have compiled a guide with betting tips to make the most out of AFL betting, for beginners and experienced bettors alike.
The how to's of AFL betting
Australian rules football, also called Aussie rules or Australian football, is a contact sport played on an oval field.
Even if you are not familiar with Aussie rules football, you can familiarise yourself with the different sports betting options to get a grasp on online and live betting.
You can bet from the comfort of your home, using smartphone apps or your computer to access an online sportsbook.
Once you have registered, you can begin wagering by using some of the bet types below. For odds, and tips, start betting on Australian Rules with Neds.
1) Head-to head-betting
When it comes to Australian rules football, head-to-head betting is the same as Moneyline betting. For this type of bet, you select a team that will win AFL matches.
Favourites and underdogs are indicated with a negative (-) and positive (+) sign respectively.
The AFL odds for this type of betting is often relatively low as there are clear favourites and underdogs based on previous matches.
2) Line betting
Line betting is the same as handicap betting for Australian rules football. When using line betting, you will see that the underdog receives points and the favourite gives away points, in an attempt to even the field.
For example, say there is a match between the Western Bulldogs and the Brisbane Lions.
If the line is set to -18.5 for the Bulldogs, and you bet at -18.5 for the Bulldogs, then they have to win by at least 19 points for you to win the bet.
If you bet +18.5 against the Lions, then they must either win or lose the match by 19 points.
3) Total betting
Total betting is similar to Over/Under betting for Aussie rules. This type of sports betting depends on the total of the scores.
If the teams score over or under a certain number of points, you will either win or lose, depending on what you wagered your money on.
4) Margin Betting
Margin betting is very popular and allows for placing bets on by how much you think your team will win by. Margin bets can be placed through the AFL season.
The sportsbook will list a winning margin for each team, and you can bet accordingly.
5) Derivatives betting
This type of betting is total, line and side bets that occur for quarter-time or half time, and not the entire match's total points. These bets depend on early action on the match, and the markets offer better value. You can do research to see which teams generally perform best early in the match, and use this to help you place your bets.
5) Proposition betting
Props betting includes a variety of other bets, like player props, number of goals scored, the first team to score, the first player to score, and Brownlow markets (who will win the Brownlow Medal).
6) Future betting
Future sports betting is when you place bets on future results. These include who will win the AFL season or the AFL Grand Final match.
These types of bets are placed before tournaments start, and offer attractive odds, but they are very risky.
Tips to win your Australian Rules Football bets
Below are a few basic betting tips that will increase your chances of winning.
1) Do your research
Before placing your first bet, do your own research into teams and players. Look at the winning records, where the team is ranking, and how the team performed during a regular season.
2) Consider the weather
All outside sports are influenced by the weather. Rain makes ball handling more difficult, and wind will change the trajectory of kicks. If you are going to use margin or total betting, keep an eye on the weather prediction.
3) Australian Football League home or away games
At-home games mean the players are well-rested without travel fatigue, and also have a big fan base to support them, which will boost confidence.
Australia is a large country, and players travelling from the east to the west coast may be more exhausted, and it will influence their chances of winning.
4) Look for stand-out players
Keep an eye on new players, as well as know who the best players are.
The strongest players are often able to dominate the game, so knowing individual player statistics can give you an indication of which team has a greater chance of winning.
Final thoughts
The tips above are not guaranteed to let you win, but offers you gambling help when it comes to placing your next bet.
Once you are confident in your knowledge, you can head over to your favourite website or mobile phone application and start wagering.
Gamble responsibly. Contact the Gambling Helpline for free and confidential support, information and counselling on 1800 858 858 or visit www.gamblinghelponline.org.au.