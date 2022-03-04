news, latest-news,

A small business owner had a "shock" start to the morning after two thieves attempted to burgle their shop. CCTV footage shows two offenders emerging from a red car with torches in hand, before attempting to break into the front door of Haddon General Store just after 3am on Friday. With their attempts to break through the door unsuccessful, the footage shows that they then use a tool, which appears to be a hammer, to smash in a front window. The pair climbed through the broken window to enter the store and made a beeline for the front counter - rifling through several shelves before fleeing. Haddon General Store owner Sharon McNeight said she and her husband were alerted to the break-in at 3am. After reviewing the footage and cleaning up the glass they were able to return home for a quick rest before returning to the store to open it at 6.30am. The business is open as usual on Friday, though aside from their usual work they have also needed to organise repairs. "We were a bit shocked but are okay and dealing with it now. We are just trying to get everything fixed, replaced and locked up," she told The Courier. "It certainly takes a big chunk out of your day to try and fix something like this." WATCH THE VIDEO BELOW Aside from the damage to the door and window, they did not do any other damage and appear to have fled empty handed. "They've just broken in and had a bit of a look behind the counters and left," she told The Courier. She is not sure if they were looking for something in particular and if the security cameras "deterred them from looking for more stuff". The couple have owned the business for about six and a half years and it is the second time their store has been targeted. The last incident occurred shortly after they took ownership and in similar circumstances, nothing was taken but they were left with extensive damage inside the shop. She hopes releasing the footage will help to identify the offenders so they can be charged by police. Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or to file a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au/report-a-crime/

