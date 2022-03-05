news, latest-news, Small businesses, Ballarat, ABS data, COVID-19, impacts

Ballarat small business owners are pleading for customers to pay them a visit, as foot traffic and spending have been slowed in the wake of the Omicron COVID-19 wave. Owner at The Known World Bookshop in Bakery Hill, Michelle Coxhall said while business slightly increased after the last lockdown, recently there had been days where she had not seen a single customer. "Since the Omicron strain reared its ugly head ... there's definitely been a falling away in customers, I think maybe people are just physically, psychologically, emotionally exhausted," Ms Coxhall said. "There really was this sense that you'd open the doors in the morning and no one was going to come in at all." A report released on Friday by the Australian Bureau of Statistics, covering business conditions and sentiments, showed that while supply disruption had decreased by ten to 37 per cent, it was still at elevated levels compared to when the survey was last collected at 30 per cent in April 2021. The Healthy Hub Cafe and Wellness Centre owner Luke Gibson has experienced this disruption first hand. "Deliveries are taking longer, but what normally would be a few days is taking a couple of weeks, so the fridge is empty sometimes because I might have put an order in, but it's been delayed because of COVID," he said. Nearly a quarter of businesses reported a decrease in revenue over the last month. Mr Gibson estimated his turnover was down 30 per cent from the already scant takings this time last year, and the "knock on effects" flowed to other areas of the business. "So you can't offer as many people as many hours as you would like so it's harder to keep staff, it's harder to basically do everything," he said. "If you haven't got the turnover that you need, it just becomes a day-to-day operation." The report also showed while large businesses were more likely to report COVID-related absences compared to small businesses, more small businesses reported they could not cover the hours lost using existing employees at 35 per cent, than 15 per cent large businesses. With three full time employees and a handful of casual staff, Mr Gibson said his business is running on the bare minimum. "We just have to do the best we can, because I can't find people because it's been so quiet," he said. "Finding people in general has been the worst I've ever seen it ... I'm not sure where all the hospitality staff have gone." When owner at A Dressing Room Recycled vintage clothing store Di Opie fell ill with COVID-19 last month, she had to shut her doors for ten days. "That was devastating to me because I didn't make any money for ten days, and I still have to pay the rent - that was pretty tough," Ms Opie said. For businesses like Ms Opie's, she said customers are more likely to want to experience stock in person, and although COVID-19 safety measures were no longer required, she was hopeful business would increase. "I think the biggest issue is people coming out and not being afraid, come in and have a little wander around," she said Ms Coxhall agrees people should make the effort to pay small boutiques and venues a visit. She said small businesses added to Ballarat's culture and tourism pull, and encouraged people to spend to help keep them afloat - even if it was only a small amount. "Buy a little Christmas present, put it away for Christmas for someone, or buy a gift card or buy a candle or you know, pay it forward with a coffee," she said. "[Small businesses] run on the smell of an oily rag, we work incredibly hard to keep the doors open, and people might be surprised at the difference it can make even to spend just a tiny little bit at a small store."

