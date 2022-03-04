news, latest-news,

Former Lake Wendouree utility Jacob Lohmann has secured a contract with Sandringham for this VFL season. Lohmann, who departed Lakers for Maryborough this off-season, has been training with the Zebras throughout the pre-season and was this week confirmed as a contracted player for the 2022 season. READ MORE SPORT: The club was full of praise for the work the former Greater Western Victoria Rebel has put in. "Jake Lohmann is a big bodied midfielder who has thrown his weight around in pre-season and impressed throughout," a statement read. "He isn't afraid to win his own hard ball and put his head over the footy. "Lohmann is a tough inside player, a strong, aggressive tackler and is quite handy with the ball in hand also." Lohmann impressed in 10 games for Lake Wendouree last season, kicking five goals and being named in the team's best players on three occasions. He made his senior debut in 2017 and became a regular member of the senior side in 2019 once he had graduated from the Rebels. Lohmann previously played for the Rebels during the 2017 and 2018 seasons, playing 17 total games. He featured for North Melbourne's VFL side on two occasions during the 2019 season. Sandringham open its campaign against Casey Demons at Casey Fields on Sunday, March 27 at 1:05pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/123124004/83ff615f-db22-47e2-84a8-4745fabdd816.jpg/r441_475_4844_2963_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg