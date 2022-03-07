Drunk, drugged driver sped off after hitting parked car

news, latest-news,

A man was found to be drunk and drug-affected after he collided with a parked car in Ballarat and drove off. Lewis Watts, 39, hit the parked car on Morton Street, causing damage, in August 2020. Police later found him and he blew 0.27 on a breath test and tested positive for cannabis and ecstasy in his oral fluid. He was disqualified from driving at the time. Watts also became involved with police in March 2021 when officers saw him driving in a drug-induced state on Wendouree Parade. They found cannabis in his pocket and a wooden baton down his pants. Watts pleaded guilty at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to the offending. Magistrate Ron Saines said some aspects of the offending were serious and made Watts a candidate for imprisonment, given he was driving so soon after being disqualified for drink driving. "Your driving during that period of disqualification was when you had a level of alcohol in your blood and combined with two illicit drugs, ecstasy and cannabis in your saliva as well," he said. "Causing a collision and failing to stop after it aggravates the seriousness of your driving offences." Watts was disqualified from driving for two years. He was sentenced to a 12-month community corrections order with 100 hours of unpaid community work. "Anything like this again and you must expect a period of imprisonment," Mr Saines said. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/04d08ae4-41dc-4ba9-801d-a3c5461ed7cc.jpg/r3_0_1123_633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg