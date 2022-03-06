news, latest-news,

LAWN bowls purists might blanch in their whites at the prospect but Ballarat East Bowling Club members decided to just let it rip and let cars drive on the green. Canadian Car Club hosted a rare, once-in-20-years show and shine on the Bradshaw Street rinks, a day after East's closing pennant showdown for the season. Turf replacement works start Monday and so, East bowlers decided to show a little hospitality to their new co-clubmates. East and co-tenant Ballarat Petanque Club opened their rooms to the car club in the pandemic. Ballarat East's Dave Anwyl said the prospect of cars on the green had definitely raised a few eyebrows among rival bowlers. A few Sunday runners and walkers stopped on the hill for a look at the unusual sight. Mr Anwyl said this was a fun possibility they could not let pass - and certainly would not be an option for a couple of decades. Canadian Car Club and it supporters fit about 50 vehicles on the green with an overflow into the club car park. Club president Jason King said the club was open to anyone passionate about their vehicle and does not have the same technical requirements of other vintage specialty clubs. "We're only a little club and we approached the bowls club when we needed a home - our memorabilia is in a room inside," Mr King said. "It's been a good partnership so far." Mr King and Mr Anwyl said the partnership helped create a real community hub with a lot of fun.

