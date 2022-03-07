news, latest-news,

The dream lives on for the Ballarat Bolts, with a dominant bowling performance seeing them book their place in the CV North West (A) One Day Competition grand final. Natalie Edwards played a captain's hand, claiming figures 2-11 off four overs, while Charli McLennan's career-best 2-1 off three overs combined with Simone McNeight's two poles, saw the hosts restrict Melbourne University to a meagre 91 in Sunday's semi-final. Ella Young (1-6), Gabrielle Dwane (1-9) and Jensen Hoare (1-1) were the other wicket takers. The Bolts' dominance with the bat has been central to their undefeated record and Imogen O'Brien again showed why, posting an unbeaten 44 to steer the chase. The teenage keeper has hit 204 runs for the season at an average of nearly 30. Contributions from Emily McNeight (15) and Charli McLennan (12no) saw the hosts home with 12 overs to spare. The Bolts will meet Holy Trinity in the grand final - an opponent it has beaten twice before this season. As of Monday, the venue was still to be determined, but the Bolts hope that the unbeaten season could give them scope to be able to host the match at Eastern Oval. The season however has come to an end for the Bolts seconds which proved no match for Hoppers Crossing in their semi-final. Batting first, the Bolts were bundled out for just 92, losing five wickets early and never fully recovering. Hoppers Crossing controlled the chase well scoring the runs required within 20 overs for the loss of just two wickets.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/matthew.currill/5d9f95e2-3786-4470-b3e8-cd1dfce25085.jpg/r806_170_4533_2276_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg