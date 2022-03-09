news, latest-news,

STUDENTS from across Ballarat and Geelong will take to City Oval on Wednesday in a show of respect to celebrate International Women's Day. Loreto College and St Patrick's College teams will play matches against Sacred Heart and St Joseph's College as part of the now annual Respect Cup. The schools will wear purple on their uniforms to celebrate the colour of International Women's Day. MORE INTERNATIONAL WOMEN'S DAY Loreto College co-captain Charlee Hill said she was thrilled to be part of the second annual day, which had its inaugural matches in Geelong last year. "(I'm) very excited," she said. "I'm just looking forward to everyone's energy and also watching the boys before us as well." "I've heard a lot about how it's all about respecting one another and equality. I'm very keen to get out there on Wednesday." "(The jumper) looks awesome, it's got a bit of everything on it which is great." "We've had a couple of training sessions and everyone looks pretty solid, we've got a couple of Rebels girls in our team which will definitely help." WATCH THE LIVESTREAM OF THE RESPECT CUP HERE: St Patrick's player Deng Luil said he was looking forward to the opportunity or seeing where the squad was at leading into the school season. "We played in it last year and it was a great hit out, so keen to go again, it'll be good," he said. "It's going to be good, it's going to let us know where we're at and should provide some good shaping for the season." St Patrick's College Director of Football Howard Clark the jumper had been designed through consultation between the schools. "There are four Indigenous girls here at Loreto College and they submitted, in consultation with the Arts teacher at Loreto, a jumper," he said. Between myself and the principal of Loreto, Michelle Brodrick, we went through them all and made some modifications and that was how the jumper was designed." "Ben Kavanagh who's Head of AFL Victoria is coming to the game and coming to the post-match celebration." "What we're doing is we'll award a best on ground for each of the four teams and we'll have the captain of each of the four schools speak on respectful relations and gender equity." St Patrick versus and St Joseph's is at City Oval on Wednesday from 2pm with the first bounce between Loreto and Sacred Heart at 3.15pm.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/fded5bf2-c79b-449f-940c-138ce3d314d4.jpg/r0_144_4928_2928_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg