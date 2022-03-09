Council to create climate emergency plan

news, latest-news,

A regional council is working to develop a plan for climate change adaption, with more frequent storms, bushfires and heatwaves expected to impact the community. Golden Plains Shire is asking for community contribution to shape the new Climate Emergency Plan for the next 10 years to mitigate, adapt and respond to climate change. Mayor Cr Gavin Gamble said the plan was the next step on from the council's declaration of a climate emergency in July 2021. "Local governments play a crucial role in helping communities and the environment thrive in a safe climate, now and for future generations," he said. The Golden Plains Climate Emergency Plan 2022-2032 will examine climate change in the shire, including the impact of increased extreme weather events on infrastructure, environment and the health of community. A community survey opened last week and will run until April 6 online or via printed copy from council's customer services centres. Council will also hold one online and three in-person climate emergency workshops with community members encouraged to share their ideas and visions for the plan. RELATED COVERAGE: Climate change intensifies threat of bushfires as Australia records its fourth hottest year "Council has the opportunity to be innovative and collaborative, and undertake direct action to combat climate change at the grassroots level," Cr Gamble said. "We have made a commitment to doing our part in tackling the climate emergency. The plan is an important step in our response in terms of both mitigation and adaptation in Golden Plains Shire. "Council is looking forward to listening to community members." Other councils in the region have made commitments to climate action, including City of Ballarat's plan for 100 per cent renewables by 2025 and Hepburn Shire's towards zero emissions roadmap. RELATED COVERAGE: Ballarat's climate is changing, how will we adapt? Many other councils in Victoria including Mornington Peninsula, Yarra and Brimbank have already adopted Climate Emergency Plans. The Grampians Region Climate Adaptation Strategy 2021-2025 was released in December, one of six strategies developed for the state. CSIRO projections show Ballarat's climate may be more like that of Hamilton by 2050, the report revealed. Maximum and minimum daily temperatures will continue to increase, with expectations of a 0.9 to 1.7 degree Celsius increase by the 2030s in the Central Highlands. The Grampians plan highlights a need for councils to embed heatwave planning into municipal health and well-being plans. It also reveals a need to increase fire resistance of the 'built environment' and retrofitting of existing buildings for thermal efficiency to address increasing temperatures. More information about community engagement opportunities are available on the council website, goldenplains.vic.gov.au/. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/76e29a42-2240-45ae-b879-493e094cc0e4.jpg/r0_171_5361_3200_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg