Microgrids a consideration to prevent power outages in region

Could the creation of microgrids be the solution to the region's energy reliability issues while supporting a clean energy transition? This is a conversation that will be the focus a Grampians Community Power Hub webinar hosted this month. Several microgrid pilots are underway across regional Victoria, with groups of homes or businesses generating, using and sharing electricity with an ability to disconnect from the main electricity grid. Communities surrounding Ballarat have been suffering energy reliability issues, with Trentham, Blackwood and Tylden experiencing at least seven unplanned outages since February 23. Many residents in other areas have been cut off from power supplies for long periods during extreme weather events, including floods and storms, which are becoming more frequent due to climate change. Thousands of households in areas of Ballarat were without power for an entire weekend day after storms in late October. BREAZE president Dr Mary Debrett said learnings from other microgrid pilots could help start conversations in communities about best addressing energy reliability issues. RELATED COVERAGE: Could a community battery be a big green step for Ballan? Leaders involved with the Yackandandah, Corryong, Mallacoota, Omeo and Heyfield microgrid pilots will share their learnings and experiences during the webinar on March 24. Grampians Community Power Hub project manager and webinar host Sowmya Nagaraj said the main goal was to learn from guest speakers about their experiences and bridge gaps in knowledge. "We hope that this will inspire more community organisations to start thinking about various possibilities for the future," she said. The Victorian Government announced the Community Microgrid and Sustainable Energy Program in May 2021 following the Black Summer bushfires. More than $7 million was committed for new solar panels, batteries and other energy infrastructure in Mallacoota, Omeo, and Corryong, towns which were cut off from supply during the bushfires. The Victorian government has a target to reach 50 per cent renewable energy in the state by 2030. Grampians Community Power Hub, hosted by BREAZE, is working with residents in 11 local government areas in the Grampians region to help assist in the development of renewable energy projects. Visit trybooking.com/events/landing?eid=876453& to register for the free Microgrids Webinar from 7pm to 8pm on March 24. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

