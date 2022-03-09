news, latest-news,

Police have laid multiple charges against former Catholic priest Gerald Ridsdale. Detectives from the Sexual Crimes Squad on Wednesday released a statement saying that they had charged an 87-year-old as part of an investigation into a number of alleged historical sexual assaults in south west Victoria in the early 1980s. IN OTHER NEWS: Victoria Police would not confirm the exact charges, but said the man had been charged with 24 offences including sexual penetration of a person aged between 10-16 and indecent assault. The charges relate to alleged incidents involving two male victims in Mortlake in 1981 and 1982. Ridsdale, who was raised in Ballarat, was first assigned to a Ballarat parish in 1961 before he was moved to 10 different parishes in the Ballarat diocese from 1962 to 1988. He will appear at the Warrnambool Magistrates' Court on March 24. Affected by this story? There is help available. You can phone the Ballarat Centre Against Sexual Assault, in Sebastopol, on 5320 3933, or free-call the crisis care line 24 hours on 1800 806 292. Or phone Lifeline on 13 11 14, the Blue Knot Foundation on 1300 657 380, or Relationships Australia on 1300 364 277. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

