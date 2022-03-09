news, latest-news,

THE Ballarat region has a new national champion, with Chelsie Smith winning the Shinkyokushinkai Karate National Tournament which was recently held in Sydney. Smith, from the Haddon's Shinkyokushin Damashii Dojo proved to be the best in a quality field of 89 competitors from all around the country. Her success saw her continues her great recent form which included a win at the 2021 Victorian Championships where she was crowned full contact champion. The success guaranteed her selection for the South Pacific team for the world championships which are scheduled to be held in Poland in September. The victory comes after an outstanding 2021 where Smith also came away with the title of Victorian Open Full Contact champion. Instructor Peter Volke, who has worked with the now 21-year-old for more than a decade, said he knew his charge would one day become a champion. "She's quite an athletic and determined girl, it's quite a feat to be able to represent the South Pacific region at a world championship," he said. "I was convinced she had the talent, she's so determined. It's a full-contact type of karate, it's very physical and she put such a big effort into it, I'm really proud of how she's gone." In the men's heavyweight division Lochlan Kent lost in a split decision in his battle with a top Japanese opponent. "Lochlan was a little unlucky, I believe he would have won if it had have gone on." Volke said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/4cdb7ed2-d677-443b-885c-25af9feb91c5.JPG/r0_72_2100_1258_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg