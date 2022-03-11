Community campaign to plant hundreds of new trees in Victoria Park

news, latest-news,

The Ballarat community is backing a mass tree planting effort, that acknowledges the effort of our ancestors in establishing Victoria Park. Committee for Ballarat has partnered with Fifteen Trees and City of Ballarat to launch a new tree planting campaign, aligning with its February round table dinner theme of regeneration. Community members have donated funds to purchase 350 trees that will be planted throughout the winter months, with donors invited to join the planting effort. Committee for Ballarat chief executive Michael Poulton said the project idea stemmed from a story told at its 'making the impossible possible' round table dinner last year. "One of the stories that was relayed at that time was the initial plantings at Vic Park over 100 years ago was a community planting, 10,000 trees planted by 3000 volunteers," he said. "This year's round table was a theme of sustainability and regeneration around some of the challenges of how we deal with a changing climate. "Pulling those two things together, the history of Vic Park and the needs to green our city and regenerate our biodiversity and parklands, it made sense to say could we recreate this 2022 version of replanting the Vic Park precinct." Ballarat social enterprise Fifteen Trees facilitates community tree planting through sponsorship from corporates and individuals. RELATED COVERAGE: Fifteen Trees' new campaign funds tree planting for threatened Black Cockatoos Founder and director Colleen Filippa said she was excited the goal to raise funds for 350 trees was quickly reached and encouraged continued support with plans for excess trees to be planted in other Ballarat areas. "Vic Park is such a beautiful part of Ballarat. It has magnificent trees," she said. "Places like that always need nurturing and care. It is such a huge site that can take so many trees. "Trees are great for the soil and stop the impact of high rainfall. If rain is falling heavily on the ground it runs off and causes erosion, but if trees are there the rain seeps down and the trees protect the ground. "We will make sure the trees are native to the area to entice insects, birds and mammals to come back and have a nice healthy ecosystem." Committee for Ballarat members watched Damon Gameau's short film Regenerating Australia during the February round table dinner event, designed to inspire positive environmental action. The film is an optimistic look at what could be achieved in the next eight years to address climate change. "The simple act of greening our city can reduce much of the impact of urban growth, it softens the city, cools the city, takes carbon out of the atmosphere and generally contributes to a more liveable community," Mr Poulton said. RELATED COVERAGE: Damon Gameau premieres new film Regenerating Australia in Ballarat City of Ballarat has identified the specific area in Victoria Park for planting. Councillor Belinda Coates said the project was a 'win-win-win' and helped work towards City of Ballarat's tree canopy target of 40 per cent by 2040. "We can only do that with everyone working together. Council working with the community and other sectors as well is how we're going to get there faster," she said. "In addressing climate change, we've all got to be moving in the same direction. "Bringing down emissions through climate action includes a range of things like energy reduction, cutting down on transport and waste emissions. "Regenerating and greening our cities and urban areas is a really important part of that as well." Fifteen Trees facilitates tree planting in all Australian states and territories and planted 30,000 trees in 2021. Visit 15trees.com.au/committee-for-ballarat to support the tree planting campaign. - With Jackson Russell Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/ded3d040-e55c-4b29-ac6c-604c45b71337.jpg/r0_375_4032_2653_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg