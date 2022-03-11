comment,

WESTERN Bulldogs forward Bonnie Toogood says she does not mind AFLW action being compared to the elite men's game - if it is a fair comparison. Here is one that should stand out for Ballarat: it has taken five AFLW seasons to bring Western Bulldogs for an in-season match at Mars Stadium since the marquee men's team landed on our turf to hunt premiership points. The women's game has been growing and yes, the pandemic has restricted AFLW access, but we have long argued our boutique stadium would be a perfect fit for the 'Doggies' top females. Finally, we have our chance to prove this on Sunday. Toogood said much had changed in women's football in her time at the top but there were still a lot of misconceptions about life as and AFLW athlete. The Bulldogs have plenty to offer and they have plenty to prove when then land on Mars. Toogood has a podcast with Bulldogs captain Ellie Blackburn, called Off the Leash, interviewing other AFLW players to help break down some assumptions. One of the big ones is AFLW athletes' work-life balance. "Players are fitter and more conditioned to the game and training in a professional environment. The league has jumped ahead in leaps and bounds, but there is a long way to go," Toogood said. "...A lot of girls rock up to the club after work, about 4pm, and can be there for hours training. I find we can raise more awareness in sharing their stories." Toogood started getting involved in Western Bulldogs Community Foundation work in her second season at the club. She shared her story and experience last year when working with a Ballarat youth leadership project aiming to get more girls in the game. Greater Western Victoria Rebel Chelsea Jew, who was part of the project team, hoped it made a difference in helping people to at least realise football was not just a boys sport anymore. As a junior, Toogoood played football with the boys to under-12 level in South Melbourne. The only sporting pathways she could see were in spots like netball, which did not work out as she climbed the ranks. One of her netball coaches suggested her athleticism could be just what AFLW clubs were looking to find - and she could kick a football. Stories are important in raising awareness. As Press Box has long championed, so too are the chances to see the best in the game up close. MORE PRESS BOX: It has been a bumper schedule for Ballarat in the past month with NRL club Melbourne Storm hosting a pre-season hit-out with Newcastle and Western United returning last week for the first A-League clash in Ballarat in almost a year. An AFLW match on our turf brings to life, close-up, a pathway for females in playing football. It is also a close-up look at women kicking old stereotypes and changing the landscape of the game. "...I tell the girls if you love it, and it's what you want to do, then every time there is a negative comment keep going and prove yourself," Toogood said, of her best advice. This is our chance to come out snarlin' too and show our support. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XBHRDThPr8rZ8LC4FzPP7b/9136f799-9865-4cdd-aa39-2f6a3b3551cc.jpg/r0_206_3000_1901_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg