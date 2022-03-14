news, latest-news,

Midlands has earned the right to face City Oval in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant grand final after holding off Victoria by just two shots in a thrilling preliminary final played at Sebastopol. A new-look line up took to the greens at Sebastopol after last week's shock defeat and while it wasn't perfect, Midlands did enough through victories to Paul Kennedy and David Speechley's squads. Very little separated the sides throughout the contest with Kennedy and his team of Maureen Goldsmith, Jeffrey Jenkins and Patricia Speechley holding off John Quick's team of Jill Hopper, Brenda Hughes and Richard Haddrick 22-18, while David Speechley's squad including Judith Winnell, Matthew Kosloff and Lynette Lock was too solid for Alan Dennis' team of Alexe Hamilton, Robert Chapman and Deb Gorin 21-16. Victoria's one success the Noel Verlinden who led his team to a 23-16 win over Gregory Plier's squad, but unlike last week, the scores weren't enough to overturn the final result, with Midlands hanging on. It means Midlands get a chance to confirm its top-of-the-table status next week against the rampaging City Oval who has hit form at exactly the right time. In truth, this is the final that would have been predicted after both teams cleared away from the rest of the field late in the season. The Premier division grand final will be played at Sebastopol next Tuesday. In division one, Daylesford earned itself a place in the grand final against Beaufort with a comfortable win over Smeaton. It was a straight sets results for Daylesford which won all three rinks in the 55-44 win with narrow, but solid victories to Maureen Tate, Rose Marshall and Dot Bull. Victoria's premier team might have missed out, but the club did have something to celebrate at the end of the day after a smashing win to its division two teams against City Oval. The 71-35 result set up what should be a great showdown with Linton for the title next week. Smeaton caused an upset of sorts in defeating City Oval in division three. Smeaton won two of the three rinks with victories to Robin Cawthan and Robert Seamons getting the job done. However, City Oval will have a second team into the grand final day after its division four team won through with a big victory over Beaufort. City Oval will meet Ballan in the division four grand final which will be at Sebastopol.

