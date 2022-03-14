ASPIRATIONS: Judy Wilson will be part of the grand final after Midlands won through on Tuesday. Picture: Lachlan Bence
Midlands has earned the right to face City Oval in the Ballarat Highlands Bowls Region Tuesday pennant grand final after holding off Victoria by just two shots in a thrilling preliminary final played at Sebastopol.
A new-look line up took to the greens at Sebastopol after last week's shock defeat and while it wasn't perfect, Midlands did enough through victories to Paul Kennedy and David Speechley's squads.
Very little separated the sides throughout the contest with Kennedy and his team of Maureen Goldsmith, Jeffrey Jenkins and Patricia Speechley holding off John Quick's team of Jill Hopper, Brenda Hughes and Richard Haddrick 22-18, while David Speechley's squad including Judith Winnell, Matthew Kosloff and Lynette Lock was too solid for Alan Dennis' team of Alexe Hamilton, Robert Chapman and Deb Gorin 21-16.
Victoria's one success the Noel Verlinden who led his team to a 23-16 win over Gregory Plier's squad, but unlike last week, the scores weren't enough to overturn the final result, with Midlands hanging on.
HATS OFF: Midlands skipper Gregory Plier signals his team during the preliminary final win over Victoria. Picture: Lachlan Bence
It means Midlands get a chance to confirm its top-of-the-table status next week against the rampaging City Oval who has hit form at exactly the right time.
In truth, this is the final that would have been predicted after both teams cleared away from the rest of the field late in the season. The Premier division grand final will be played at Sebastopol next Tuesday.
In division one, Daylesford earned itself a place in the grand final against Beaufort with a comfortable win over Smeaton.
It was a straight sets results for Daylesford which won all three rinks in the 55-44 win with narrow, but solid victories to Maureen Tate, Rose Marshall and Dot Bull.
Victoria's premier team might have missed out, but the club did have something to celebrate at the end of the day after a smashing win to its division two teams against City Oval.
The 71-35 result set up what should be a great showdown with Linton for the title next week.
Smeaton caused an upset of sorts in defeating City Oval in division three. Smeaton won two of the three rinks with victories to Robin Cawthan and Robert Seamons getting the job done.
However, City Oval will have a second team into the grand final day after its division four team won through with a big victory over Beaufort. City Oval will meet Ballan in the division four grand final which will be at Sebastopol.
READY: Victoria's Donna Lesson in action against Midlands in the BHBR preliminary final at Sebastopol. Picture: Lachlan Bence
Midlands 59 (14) def Victoria 57 (2)
Maureen Goldsmith, Jeffrey Jenkins, Patricia Speechley, Paul Kennedy 22 def Jill Hopper, Brenda Hughes, Richard Haddrick, John Quick 18, Judy Wilson, Janet Vincent, Paul Carlyle, Gregory Plier 16 def by Donna Leeson, Peter Hawkins, Helene Stenning, Noel Verlinden 23, Judith Winnell, Matthew Kosloff, Lynette Lock, David Speechley 21 def Alexe Hamilton, Robert Chapman, Deb Gorin, Alan Dennis 16
Smeaton 44 (0) def by Daylesford 55 (16)
Peter Kersley, Elizabeth Cosgrave, Jenny Toose, Helen Mizzeni 15 def by Wendy Goodwin, Liz Wigmore, Stevan Stupavski, Maureen Tate 18, Barbara Adam, Helen Jenkin, Robyn Shaw, Kevin Clohesy 14 def by Ted Goodwin, Margaret Coffey, Rodney Poxon, Rose Marshall 19, Suzanne Lafranchi, Graeme Perry, Geoffrey Toose, Rhonda Armstrong 15 def by Gerald Coffey, Lois Voterakis, Anne Bremmer, Dot Bull 18
CONCENTRATION: Victoria's Helene Stenning prepares to bowl against Midlands. Picture: Lachlan Bence
Victoria 71 (16) def City Oval 35 (0)
Vicki Chapman, Brett Harrison, George Pyke, Robert Whitcher 24 def Patricia Birch, Adrian Graham, Garry Powell, Ken Birch 13, Marlene Davis, Dante Prenc, Francis McGuigan, Max Philipson 22 def Jeffrey Clack, Sandy Orr, Bob Jenkins, Peter Oxlade 13, Arthur David, Fran Haddrick, John Jackson, Kevin Coad 25 def Judy Alexander, David Murphy, Terry Grano, John Peddlesden 9
City Oval 51 (2) def by Smeaton 58 (14)
Anne Poulton, Ray Kinna, Charles Phillips, Eddie Harman 16 def by Frances Muller, David Pedretti, Sue Richards, Robin Cawthan 25, Rosie Powell, John Tansley, Barry Hender, David O'Sullivan 23 def Val Rumler, Marilyn Stephens, Denis Sandford, Carol McKay 14, Neil Sutherland, Heather Dolling, Charles Botle, Joe Arnold 12 def by David Davidson, Judith Slater, Shane Slater, Robert Seamons 19
Beaufort 31 (2) def by City Oval 53 (12)
James Cameron, Sally Murrell, Les Pongho, Geoffrey Carson 25 def Dennis Holman, Robert Oonk, Dorothy Mahoney, Colin Gibson 15, Shirley Broadbent, Graeme Anthony, Tony Carter, Frank Gilders 6 def by John Ryan, Melinda O'Connor, James Fitzpatrick, Bernard Clebney 38
City Oval v Midlands (at Sebastopol)
Beaufort v Daylesford (at Webbcona)
Linton v Victoria (at Sebastopol)
Webbcona v Smeaton (at Webbcona)
Ballan v City Oval (at Sebastopol)