UPDATE 4pm: Greyhound Racing Victoria says the death of a dog after a race at Ballarat on Monday is being investigated. GRV Confirmed it was looking into the incident which occurred on the first corner in the third race on Monday. "There was a racing incident in race 3 at Ballarat on Monday, March 14 resulting in a greyhound named Cruickshank being humanely euthanised," a GRV spokesperson said. "Serious injury or loss of any greyhound is both tragic and distressing for our industry and particularly for the owners, breeders and trainers who love and care for their dogs. "All incidences that lead to a fatality on track are fully investigated by our Racing Safety, Integrity and Welfare units, and that is underway." EARLIER: BALLARAT greyhound racing has recorded its first fatality of 2022 after a two-year-old dog was injured in the third race on Monday afternoon. According to the stewards report, two-year-old Cruickshank collided with several other dogs then fell at the first turn, suffering a fractured foreleg and had to be euthanised on track by a vet. It was a horror day at the track with a further seven dogs injured during the Labour Day races. RELATED Another runner, Mepunga Royal, which finished second in race six, sustained a suspected fractured wrist which will result in a 60-day stand down period. Cruickshank is the first death at Ballarat this year and the 17th since the start of 2020. There have been 15 greyhounds killed at Victoria tracks so far in 2022. Coalition for the Protection of Greyhounds director Kylie Field said the death of Cruickshank showed the brutality of greyhound racing and its tracks. "Millions of dollars have been spent upgrading the Ballarat racetrack but almost 20 greyhounds have now been killed over the last two years," she said. "It's been a shocking year for Victorian greyhounds. 15 have already died while racing, with more than 700 injured. "This industry doesn't regard greyhounds as dogs, just disposable, money-making commodities. "GRV boasts that its greyhound racing program is the world's biggest, but that simply means that more dogs are being killed and injured on Victoria's tracks."

