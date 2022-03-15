news, latest-news,

FORMER Greater Western Victoria Rebels defender Josh Gibcus will run out in front of an estimated crowd of more than 80,000 people on Thursday night, confirmed to debut for Richmond against Carlton in round one of the AFL season. Gibcus who was drafted at pick nine in last year's AFL Draft was told on Tuesday at training that he would be included in the Tigers team for the round one bloockbuster at the MCG. The club posted a video on social media on Tuesday afternoon of Gibcus surrounded by his teammates as coach Damien Hardwick told him the news that he would be in the senior squad. The 18-year-old key defender stands at 196cm and 87kg, The athletic Tiger was born in Brisbane and grew up in Queensland and Western Australia before moving to Ballarat. WATCH THE MOMENT GIBCUS LEARN ABOUT HIS DEBUT: Courtesy Richmond FC He was touted as the best intercept defender in last year's draft pool, leading the NAB League for intercept marks playing for Greater Western Victoria Rebels in 2021. Announcing the news to the playing group on Tuesday morning, coach Damien Hardwick said Gibcus had done a power of work to earn his guernsey. "There's nothing more exciting than when you add a new face," Hardwick told the Richmond Football Club website. "It's exciting, first and foremost, for Josh and his family, but it's exciting for us as a team. We're very fortunate to have first gamers come in and make an immediate contribution. "Look forward to it, mate. Just bring your strengths, that's all you've gotta do."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/greg.gliddon/c6af9813-ba33-4d02-a20e-0f581bc260e7.jpg/r0_139_5270_3117_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg