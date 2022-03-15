Driver 'could have died' after rock smashes through truck windscreen

news, latest-news,

A man is in shock after a piece of concrete smashed through the windscreen of his truck and hit him in the chest while he was driving on the freeway early on Tuesday morning. The man had been travelling Melbourne-bound at a speed of about 85km/h on the Western Freeway about 6.10am. As he approached the overhead pedestrian bridge at Hillcrest Road, a piece of concrete flew through the windscreen of the Izuzu tilter truck he was driving to work. The large rock hit the driver, an Invermay man in his 50s, in the chest. He was able to pull over and call police. The man's boss, Nick Clark, said it was pitch black at the time. The man, who was towing machinery to Melbourne for work, had initially thought he had hit a bird until he saw a "great big rock" sitting at his feet. "He was very lucky but is quite shaken up. We want people to be aware there is an idiot throwing rocks off overpasses so they know to be careful," he told The Courier. He said his employee went to the emergency department where he underwent scans. He sustained bruises, cuts and scratches but otherwise escaped without any serious injuries. The Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit is investigating the incident. First constable Jordan Gibson said police believed someone had thrown the rock from the footbridge. "We absolutely believe that somebody has thrown the rock because there are no other rocks or debris around," he told The Courier. He said police were treating the incident as "serious", given that it could have resulted in serious injury or death. "It is very serious. He could have died if it hit him in the right spot." Investigators are eager to speak to any witnesses or anyone who was in the area at the time of the incident. Anyone with dashcam footage or information is urged to contact the Ballarat CIU on 5336 6000. Police can also call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report via www.crimestoppersvic.com.au

