From plastic waste to urban leisure

A leading Ballarat company specialising in the manufacture and design of recycled plastic products will supply Parks Victoria with hundreds of new picnic tables for parks across metropolitan Melbourne. Replas won the tender to supply the picnic tables last year, as part of the Victorian government's $21 million urban parks active wellbeing program. The Victorian government estimated the picnic tables would save nearly six tonnes of household and industrial plastic waste from going into landfill. Mark Jacobsen, joint-managing director of Replas, said the company's products were produced from 100 per cent post-consumer soft plastics recovered from Coles and Woolworths through its REDcycle program, now in its 12th year. REDcycle enables consumers to deposit plastic packaging from brands such as Birds Eye, Nestle and McCain into bins located at Coles and Woolworths, with all plastic waste collected ultimately sent on to Replas in Ballarat. "In Australia, there's three million pieces of plastic returned to Coles and Woolworths every day and all of it goes up to Ballarat and is made into fit-for-purpose products," Mr Jacobsen said. "Replas is at the forefront of trying to get governments and corporations to buy back their [plastic] waste through recycled plastic, and that's exactly what Parks Victoria has done - they've bought back their waste."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/154038149/457b0f5d-805e-4071-b2b2-a9a365eceea0.jpeg/r11_0_4597_2591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg