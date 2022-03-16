community,

The Ballarat community is invited to explore the four corners of the world at a revived twilight market on Thursday. The Ballarat Regional Multicultural Council's twilight market has not been held since February 2020, although an online marketplace was held in its absence in 2021 amid the coronavirus pandemic. Stepping Stones to Small Business Program Ballarat regional co-ordinator Deborah Klein said organisers and stallholders were excited the popular event could return. "Come and explore the four corners of the world through our vendors of fabulous quality designer-made artworks, goods, food products and more," Ms Klein said. She said the market would feature joyous performances by the Cocosounds drumming and choral groups. Delicious foods will be on offer from places near and far, courtesy of the South Sudanese Women-In-Business African Sausage Sizzle and the Pot of Courage Cafe. Ms Klein said the event was the first of a season of twilight markets to be held throughout the year and into 2023. The twilight market will be held at the Ballarat Welcome Centre at Barkly Square, 25-59 Barkly Street, on Thursday, March 17 from 4pm to 7pm. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/034a0e3c-acee-4ee0-95de-3f7c2036cd5b.jpg/r4_88_1015_659_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg