Victoria's peak business body has called on the state government to fund a business case for a non-stop fast train service between Ballarat and Melbourne. In its state budget submission, the Victorian Chamber of Commerce and Industry says a 45-minute commute from Ballarat to Melbourne could be a reality and provide the blueprint to roll out further high speed trains to other regional centres to improve connectivity. Independent regional rail advocate Nic Beale welcomed the VCCI's state budget submission to get faster trains to the regions. "I am very encouraged by the budget announcement for a 45-minute commute between Ballarat and Melbourne and welcome a full blueprint roll out as soon as possible," Mr Beale said. "It is the understanding from Ballarat that the key issue is taking the Melton to Sunshine section onto the metropolitan network, requiring a quadruplication of the line between the two and we would like to see that funding because that has already passed the business case stage." The state and federal governments have allocated more than $150 million in the Western Rail Plan to investigate how best to do this. In its state budget submission, the VCCI recommends the government "provide funding over four years for a business case each year for uninterrupted high-speed trains to regional Victoria on dedicated lines from Southern Cross Station, starting with Ballarat, and begin collaborating with the Commonwealth on a joint funding model for the project". Previously, the state government has been urged to make a decision on the Melbourne Airport Rail Link, and whether a new tunnel will be built between Sunshine and the Melbourne CBD. The tunnel would increase capacity for trains, which in turn could lead to faster services to Ballarat. "A fast train between Ballarat and Melbourne, specifically for commuters is a huge win going from what is around a 75 to 80- minute trip down to a 45-minute trip is a a huge saving for the commuters who need to work in the city," Mr Beale said. "Ballarat is in line by 2040 to go to a population of around 200,000 so we need to have this built into the system now as all the work on the Ballarat line is being done in the last seven years is the first real bit of funding for regional cities since 1880." The VCCI's state budget submission contains 73 recommendations designed to enable, grow and ease the cost of doing business. The submissions are based on the feedback of Victorian businesses. VCCI chief executive Paul Guerra said the recommendations would enable, grow and ease the cost of doing business, leading to higher employment and investment. "After the last two difficult years, this will be a critical budget for Victoria as we look to turbocharge our economic recovery and move forward to create a state that is the best place to live, work, learn and operate a business," Mr Guerra said.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/HGEQmb32Jrb7fFYffAPJvy/426aca99-7863-4ef9-8b2f-f19b6628389a.jpg/r3_36_1076_642_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg