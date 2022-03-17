news, latest-news,

Migrants from southern India are sharing the flavours of their homeland with their new hometown as part of Ballarat Harmony Fest celebrations. Ballarat Malayalee Association volunteers are hosting an Indian Food Fest on Tuesday evening, offering authentic dishes unavailable in Indian restaurants in Ballarat which commonly serve northern Indian food. The group served up more than 900 meals to the Ballarat community as part of last year's event, a massive increase on the first event in 2019 which sold 500 meals. Ballarat Malayalee Association spokesperson Lokan Ravi said food played a vital role in bringing harmony between cultures and volunteers were excited to share their food with friends. "When we think about culture, food comes first," he said. "When we think about food two words comes in mind, people and share. That is what we would like to share with the community. "Food is the main bridge between different cultures." RELATED COVERAGE: Volunteers make incredible effort to serve up 900 meals for Indian Food Fest Mr Ravi said he believed previous events had been so popular because it was a rare chance to enjoy authentic southern Indian food in Ballarat. "We are bringing some authentic south Indian dishes that are not a part of many of the Ballarat Indian restaurants," he said. "We are introducing a new dish kizhi parotta not available in Melbourne or Ballarat, which is layered parotta (flatbread) with curry wrapped in banana leaves and steamed." Almost 100 families make up the Ballarat Malayalee Association community and nearly all have been helping with the event organisation and promotion, taking flyers to workplaces and inviting friends. "It is a good chance to invite their friends to taste their food and culture," Mr Ravi said. "When you migrate to a different country we adapt to new situations and challenges. We change lots of things, our dress, some of our beliefs, but not our food, it is the last thing to be changed." Funds raised from the food festival support Ballarat Malayalee Association projects, which in the past have included donations of food to food relief campaigns and meals programs for the refugee community. The association is also running Project ABCD, which is a parenting program for families from culturally diverse backgrounds. RELATED COVERAGE: Project provides insights into parenting in two cultures The Indian Food Fest will run on Tuesday from 4pm to 8pm at St Patrick's Parish Hall. Pre-orders must be made for the food which is available for pick up and takeaway by Friday at 6pm. Visit bmaballarat.com.au/events to make an order. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/rochelle.kirkham/588d3d7a-db2d-4c57-aace-3a63f240463f.jpg/r0_81_4356_2542_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg