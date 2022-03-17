Police concerned about affects of horrific family violence on children

news, latest-news,

Five children were watching when a man allegedly repeatedly choked his ex-partner, put a plastic bag over her head and threw her around like a rag doll, a court has heard. One of the children let the accused man back into the house after the complainant had locked him outside, saying he was scared the man would hit him if he did not open the door. The man, who The Courier will not name to protect the identity of the complainant, made an application for bail at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday. Police informant Detective Senior Constable Christopher Brown said the man dragged the woman out of bed on January 7 and threw her around the lounge room like a 'rag doll'. The court heard he allegedly picked her up by the hair and threw her into the wall, whispering in her ear about a sexual assault in her past and saying she should have killed herself. The man allegedly headbutted the victim and the children screamed as they watched the assault, the court heard. Detective Senior Constable Brown said the man dragged the woman into the children's bedroom, lay on top of her, covered her mouth and nose and pressed down on her throat. He allegedly continued to choke her until she lost consciousness and when she 'came to' he would do it again. "She yelled you are going to kill me and he said it should have been done a long time ago," Detective Senior Constable Brown said. The court heard the woman ran outside and jumped the fence into a paddock and called police. The man allegedly found her in the paddock, punched her and threatened a neighbour who came to help with a shovel. The woman ran back inside and locked the doors, but one of the children unlocked the door and said 'he would hit me if I don't', the court heard. The man came inside and allegedly threw the woman face down with his knees in her back, put his hand over her face and nose and pulled a plastic bag over her head. The man was arrested after police arrived and taken to hospital under the mental health act. He was served with a family violence intervention order and is charged with breaching that order 10 days later by attending the woman's house. Detective Senior Constable Brown said the man had a prior criminal history of family violence and police had concerns about his deteriorating mental health and erratic behaviour. "My concerns are the accused would go back to the patterns of family violence he has displayed in this case and in previous matters," he said. "The accused has exposed his children to some extreme levels of family violence which will have an effect on their mental health. "My concern is he won't abide by conditions of bail and that shows in the accused's priors of failing to comply with an intervention order. "If he was released on bail I have extreme concerns the accused would seriously injure or kill the victim and children." A woman gave evidence to the court the man could live with her while on bail. The man will remain in custody and return to court in April when the defence will make submissions and a decision on bail will likely be made. If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14. Contact 1800 RESPECT for family violence support.

