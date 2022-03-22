Ballarat's call for donations to help pets in flood areas

news, latest-news,

Donations to help flood-affected pets and animals on the east coast can be dropped-off at PETstock stores throughout March, with the Ballarat-owned business joining in the Rotary relief effort. PETstock are matching any funds donated by customers, in addition to donating over $15,000 worth of food, bedding, flea, tick and worming tablets, veterinary supplies and chaff to the drive. PETstock spokesperson Dion Collard said the community response had been wonderful so far. "Those donations are being sent up to some organisations up north through our charity PETstock Assist and PETstock is also matching that donation," he said. "As of last week, we had about $20,000 donated by our wonderful customers, and we'll match that, so it was $40,000 before the weekend - I expect it's much higher this week, and obviously by the end of the month it will be a pretty significant amount." Buninyong Football Club has volunteered three drivers and vehicles to transport supplies. Mr Collard said the initiative made him proud to be a part of the Ballarat community. "I was lucky enough to see it first hand when we did make our donation down there and there was a stream of cars rolling through and you know, whether it was one bag of items or people came with boot loads and trailer loads of stuff, which is just amazing," he said. The Courier understands more driver volunteers are needed to transport supplies when they leave later this week, and can be arranged by contacting the Alfredton Rotary Club via their Facebook page. Donations can be dropped off at PETstock stores during opening hours, or directly to the rotary club at the Ballarat Showgrounds main pavilion, via Howitt Street entry, between 8.30am and 3pm on March 21-23. Have you signed up to The Courier's variety of news emails? You can register below and make sure you are up to date with everything that's happening in Ballarat.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/160696252/f4f6f143-83e2-4e9c-afc9-5a393adbef22.jpg/r0_1316_3085_3059_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg