Roosters onballer lands VFL deal after breakthrough year

A stand-out Ballarat Football Netball League season has seen North Ballarat midfielder Riley Polkinghorne land a VFL contract with Geelong. Polkinghorne had an immense 2021, making the best in every game he played and earning a place in the BFNL team of the year. The workhorse also won The Courier's player of the year award, twice being named best-on-ground and only missing votes in three games. Polkinghorne is joined in the Cats' VFL squad by Lake Wendouree duo Scott Carlin and Flynn Loader Carlin returns to the Lakers this season after a year with Nirranda where he won the Warrnambool and District league's best-and-fairest. Rotating across the half-back line and midfield, Carlin was instrumental in his club's unbeaten season, featuring in Nirranda's best no less than nine times in his 13 games and clocking up four best-on-ground results. Loader played three games for the Lakers last season and is returning to the Greater Western Rebels program as a top-age player for their 2022 NAB League campaign. Rebels graduates Liam Herbert, Fraser Marris and Marcus Herbert have also been named in the Cats' squad. Former Western Bulldogs forward Fergus Greene has again listed Lake Wendouree as his home club. The 24-year-old didn't feature in the BFNL last year after becoming an integral part of the Box Hill Hawks' lineup. Bacchus Marsh young gun Nicholas Stuhldreier's dominant season has also been recognised with the onballer set to return to the VFL. The Cobras star has signed for Port Melbourne, alongside Ballarat utility Lachie Dawson. Stuhldreier, who finished equal seventh in The Courier's player of the year count, was on Werribees' list in 2019. Dawson made seven appearances for the Swans last season, kicking four goals while moving between midfield and defence. The VFL returns from two COVID-disrupted seasons on Friday, March 25 with Footscray hosting the Sydney Swans and Carlton playing the Brisbane Lions. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

