Driver airlifted to hospital after crash

A man was airlifted to hospital after crashing his vehicle last night. Emergency services rushed to reports of the single-vehicle collision on the Western Freeway at Invermay Park just before 8.30pm last night. It is understood the vehicle left the road and rolled down an embankment. Firefighters, paramedics and police were all at the scene. A Country Fire Authority spokesperson said crews responded to reports of a person possibly trapped in a vehicle. Six trucks and crews responded, alongside paramedics and police. "While the driver did not require extrication, he was airlifted due to the extent of his injuries," they said. A stop was put on the incident at 9.30pm. An Ambulance Victoria spokesperson said paramedics treated a man aged in his 20s at the scene for "non-life threatening" injuries. He was loaded into an air ambulance and flown to the Alfred Hospital in a stable condition. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/hayley.elg/a337d747-68d7-4360-b7ed-8bacd60893be.JPG/r11_254_4917_3026_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg