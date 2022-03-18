news, latest-news, Fundraiser, Cancer research, FECRI, Ballarat Begonia Festival, Family, Weekend, Ballarat

For 11-year-old Lily Page, her message to anyone not yet signed up for the Ballarat Begonia Classic is simple: "Give it a go". Lily, along with the rest of the Page family - Mum Susie, Dad Rob, and her siblings Angus and Tessa - will be running in the Classic to raise money for the Fiona Elsey Cancer Research Institute (FECRI) on Sunday. "You're doing it for not just yourself, but for other people to make them happier and for a good cause, think about all the good you're doing," she said. FECRI is the legacy of 14 year old Fiona Elsey, who died in 1991, not before rallying her oncologist, Professor George Kannourakis, to carry out cancer research in Ballarat. Today, FECRI is Australia's only regional cancer research program, carrying out internationally-recognised research across a range of cancers, and relying solely on community and philanthropic support. Rob Page said he admired the work of Professor Kannourakis and FECRI, and participating in the event was a way to teach his children about staying active and community involvement. "Being active and showing the kids, just having fun in the sun, going out, going for a run to be active," he said. "Not only that, there's the, 'you're doing a run for a cause', to support cancer research - making sure that they know they're doing this for a community benefit as much as their own benefit." The Classic is returning in 2022 after 16 years with a 21.1 kilometre half-marathon and a 16km run, starting and finishing at View Point. Runners will travel throughout Ballarat streets, taking turns at the Caledonian Bridge and taking in Bridge Mall and the Arch of Victory. There will also be a pet and family friendly distance of 6km, where participants do a lap around Lake Wendouree. Most of the Page family - Rob, Lily, Angus and Tessa - will be running the six kilometre event, and will be cheering on Susie, who is undertaking the half marathon. It comes a month after Ballarat Cycle Classic, FECRI's key fundraiser, which the Pages do together each year. As with the Ballarat Cycle Classic, all registration fees will directly support FECRI. And supporting cancer research is close to the Pages' hearts. "Our grandparents had cancer when we were very, very young, so it's important to us to help other people too who are going through similar things," said Lily. "It feels amazing, and it feels like you're making the world a better place." Registrations for the Ballarat Begonia Classic are open until Sunday morning March 20. If you are seeing this message you are a loyal digital subscriber to The Courier, as we made this story available only to subscribers. Thank you very much for your support and allowing us to continue telling Ballarat's story. We appreciate your support of journalism in our great city.

